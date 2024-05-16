Brokerages Set Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Target Price at $70.21

Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.86.

PLNT has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, April 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,174,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,976,000 after purchasing an additional 97,823 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,430,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,417,000 after acquiring an additional 386,861 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,592,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,345,000 after acquiring an additional 66,139 shares during the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at $182,500,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,859,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,453,000 after acquiring an additional 483,586 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PLNT opened at $67.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.61. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 38.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.37. Planet Fitness has a twelve month low of $44.13 and a twelve month high of $75.86.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 140.14% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $248.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

