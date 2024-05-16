Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

Eltek Stock Performance

Shares of ELTK opened at $10.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $63.48 million, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of -1.73. Eltek has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $22.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.14.

Get Eltek alerts:

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $12.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.20 million. Eltek had a return on equity of 26.20% and a net margin of 13.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eltek will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Eltek

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Eltek by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Eltek during the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Eltek in the third quarter valued at $375,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Eltek in the 4th quarter valued at $377,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eltek during the 1st quarter worth about $1,380,000. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. The company also provides high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eltek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eltek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.