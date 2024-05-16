Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.
Eltek Stock Performance
Shares of ELTK opened at $10.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $63.48 million, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of -1.73. Eltek has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $22.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.14.
Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $12.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.20 million. Eltek had a return on equity of 26.20% and a net margin of 13.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eltek will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Eltek
Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. The company also provides high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.
