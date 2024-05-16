CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) CFO Sells $812,250.00 in Stock

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) CFO Jeffrey D. Maclauchlan sold 1,900 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.50, for a total value of $812,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CACI International stock opened at $424.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $385.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $353.53. CACI International Inc has a one year low of $293.69 and a one year high of $432.03.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.92 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CACI International Inc will post 20.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in CACI International by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CACI International by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in CACI International by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in CACI International by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in CACI International by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,052 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CACI. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on CACI International from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on CACI International from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on CACI International from $370.00 to $464.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CACI International from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.45.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

