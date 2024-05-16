CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) CFO Sells $812,250.00 in Stock

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) CFO Jeffrey D. Maclauchlan sold 1,900 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.50, for a total value of $812,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
CACI International Price Performance
Shares of CACI International stock opened at $424.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $385.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $353.53. CACI International Inc has a one year low of $293.69 and a one year high of $432.03.
CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.92 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CACI International Inc will post 20.35 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CACI International
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently issued reports on CACI. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on CACI International from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on CACI International from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on CACI International from $370.00 to $464.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CACI International from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.45.
Check Out Our Latest Report on CACI
About CACI International
CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.
