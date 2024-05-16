Insider Selling: Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) COO Sells $983,710.00 in Stock

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) COO Devkumar Dilip Ganguly sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total transaction of $983,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,405 shares in the company, valued at $7,067,956.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jackson Financial Stock Performance

Shares of JXN stock opened at $75.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.88 and its 200 day moving average is $55.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.24 and a 52-week high of $81.52.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 16.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jackson Financial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is 7.40%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JXN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Jackson Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Jackson Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Jackson Financial

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jackson Financial

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caxton Associates LP boosted its stake in Jackson Financial by 1.7% in the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 91,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Jackson Financial by 5.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Jackson Financial by 10.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 261,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,326,000 after acquiring an additional 24,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,892,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.