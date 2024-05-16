CorMedix’s (CRMD) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

CRMD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CorMedix from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of CorMedix from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of CorMedix in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

CRMD stock opened at $5.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.90. The company has a market cap of $288.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.79. CorMedix has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $7.00.

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts anticipate that CorMedix will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joseph Todisco purchased 13,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.74 per share, with a total value of $50,718.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,617.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of CorMedix by 21.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CorMedix by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,928,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,416,000 after buying an additional 102,851 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 325.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 10,695 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of CorMedix by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 138,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorMedix in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.18% of the company’s stock.

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath, an antimicrobial catheter lock solution to reduce the incidence of catheter-related bloodstream infections in adult patients with kidney failure.

