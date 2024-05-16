Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Receives C$44.45 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$44.45.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CPX shares. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$49.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$51.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Shares of TSE:CPX opened at C$38.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$37.15 and its 200 day moving average price is C$37.33. Capital Power has a fifty-two week low of C$33.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.08.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$984.00 million for the quarter. Capital Power had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 26.11%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital Power will post 3.2094897 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.73%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jacquelyn Marie Pylypiuk sold 5,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.22, for a total transaction of C$204,296.98. In related news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$37.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$185,700.00. Also, Senior Officer Jacquelyn Marie Pylypiuk sold 5,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.22, for a total transaction of C$204,296.98. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

