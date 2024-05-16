DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $208.27.

Several research firms have recently commented on DKS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $142.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

In other news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 40,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total transaction of $8,995,399.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,736,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 16,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $3,598,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,628 shares in the company, valued at $19,453,416. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 40,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total value of $8,995,399.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,736,457.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 209,763 shares of company stock valued at $46,483,438. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 280.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 190 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 70.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 133 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 236.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 293 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 163.9% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKS stock opened at $200.95 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $205.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.61. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $100.98 and a fifty-two week high of $225.79.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.50. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

