Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Shares of Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) were down 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.00 and last traded at $26.50. Approximately 6,817 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 9,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Nayax in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

Nayax Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $866.25 million, a PE ratio of -55.19 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Nayax had a negative return on equity of 15.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $66.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Nayax Ltd. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nayax

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Nayax in the first quarter valued at $9,170,000. Ibex Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Nayax by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 303,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Nayax by 152.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 62,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 37,853 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Nayax in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,302,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nayax in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. 34.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nayax

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

Featured Stories

