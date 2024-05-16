Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $56.97

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $56.97 and last traded at $56.87, with a volume of 6623 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.81.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.36. The stock has a market cap of $821.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XMLV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,821,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,760,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 465,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,274,000 after buying an additional 9,072 shares in the last quarter. DORVAL Corp grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. DORVAL Corp now owns 209,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,383,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth $8,161,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

