SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Stock Price Down 4.5%

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) was down 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.83 and last traded at $2.97. Approximately 7,425,859 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 8,358,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.11.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on SunPower from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of SunPower from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of SunPower from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of SunPower from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered SunPower from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SunPower presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $4.59.

The stock has a market cap of $576.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.50.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $356.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.58 million. SunPower had a negative net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 40.95%. On average, equities analysts predict that SunPower Co. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in SunPower by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,082,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,226 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SunPower by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,443,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,266,000 after purchasing an additional 145,367 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in SunPower by 193.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,708,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,231 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in SunPower by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 61,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of SunPower by 9.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 4,671 shares during the period. 47.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

