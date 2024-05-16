Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL) Shares Gap Down to $11.97

Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.97, but opened at $11.72. Abacus Life shares last traded at $11.92, with a volume of 655 shares.
Abacus Life Stock Down 2.8 %
The firm has a market cap of $741.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 598.80 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.92 and its 200-day moving average is $10.40.
Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.65 million during the quarter. Abacus Life had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 4.97%.
Abacus Life, Inc operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.
