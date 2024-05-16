Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL) Shares Gap Down to $11.97

Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.97, but opened at $11.72. Abacus Life shares last traded at $11.92, with a volume of 655 shares.

Abacus Life Stock Down 2.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $741.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 598.80 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.92 and its 200-day moving average is $10.40.

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.65 million during the quarter. Abacus Life had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 4.97%.

Institutional Trading of Abacus Life

Abacus Life Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Abacus Life in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abacus Life in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Abacus Life in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $463,000.

Abacus Life, Inc operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

