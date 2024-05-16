Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Trading Down 12.1%

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) shares dropped 12.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.01 and last traded at $9.01. Approximately 5,332 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 4,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.40 and a 200-day moving average of $11.23.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Falcon’s Beyond Global stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.88% of the company’s stock.
Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc operates as an entertainment powerhouse and innovator in storytelling. The company develops, owns, and operates hotels, theme parks, and retail, dining, and entertainment venues. It also provides master planning, media and audio production, project management, experiential technologies, attraction hardware development, procurement, and sales for the themed entertainment industry.
