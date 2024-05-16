iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Sets New 52-Week High at $76.54

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $76.54 and last traded at $76.49, with a volume of 9138 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.17.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.65 and its 200 day moving average is $71.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWX. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 481,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,770,000 after buying an additional 236,257 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $375,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $415,000. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 9,472,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,975,000 after purchasing an additional 523,805 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 35,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

