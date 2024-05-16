Short Interest in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Rises By 18.1%

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 242,500 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the April 15th total of 205,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other BlueLinx news, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total transaction of $37,394.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,624,026.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other BlueLinx news, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 5,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total value of $622,598.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,894,263.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 314 shares of BlueLinx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total value of $37,394.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,828 shares in the company, valued at $4,624,026.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,570 shares of company stock worth $1,000,196. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in BlueLinx in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in BlueLinx by 305.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 90.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlueLinx stock traded down $4.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $102.07. 70,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,801. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 4.71. The company has a market cap of $884.13 million, a PE ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 1.96. BlueLinx has a 12 month low of $67.76 and a 12 month high of $132.67.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $712.53 million for the quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on BXC. Benchmark decreased their target price on BlueLinx from $144.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered BlueLinx from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of BlueLinx from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes specialty products, including engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products, such as lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, as well as other wood products that are used for structural support in construction projects.

