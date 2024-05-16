Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Shares Up 4.4%

Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.64 and last traded at $6.63. Approximately 182,220 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 198,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BVS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Bioventus from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Bioventus from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

View Our Latest Analysis on BVS

Bioventus Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.69. The company has a market capitalization of $524.87 million, a P/E ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 0.63.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $135.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.84 million. Bioventus had a positive return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. On average, research analysts expect that Bioventus Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Bioventus

In other Bioventus news, CFO Mark Leonard Singleton sold 5,541 shares of Bioventus stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total value of $29,865.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,334.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 15,720 shares of company stock valued at $80,435 in the last three months. 29.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Bioventus by 3.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bioventus during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bioventus by 26.1% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bioventus in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, GSG Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bioventus by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 26,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Bioventus Company Profile

Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products, such as Durolane, GELSYN-3, and SUPARTZ for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis and Stimrouter to treat chronic peripheral pain.

