Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,359,256 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 1,110,922 shares.The stock last traded at $32.08 and had previously closed at $32.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on NVEI shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Nuvei from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Nuvei from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Nuvei from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.06.

Get Nuvei alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVEI

Nuvei Trading Down 0.2 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -807.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. Nuvei had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $321.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.60 million. As a group, analysts expect that Nuvei Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nuvei Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Nuvei’s payout ratio is -1,000.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuvei

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvei in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Nuvei during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuvei by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvei in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nuvei during the first quarter worth $355,000. 42.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuvei Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of the location, device, or preferred payment method.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.