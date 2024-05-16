Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.340-2.590 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.6 billion-$5.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.9 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to -0.050-0.050 EPS.
Several research firms have recently commented on TTWO. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $177.61.
Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($17.09). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total value of $13,495,007.54. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 87,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,965,462.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.
