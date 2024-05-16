Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.95

Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.95 and last traded at $9.91, with a volume of 199827 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on WTTR. Citigroup raised shares of Select Water Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Select Water Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock.

Select Water Solutions Stock Up 0.5 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.65.

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). Select Water Solutions had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $366.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Select Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Select Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Select Water Solutions

In other news, CAO Brian Szymanski sold 6,422 shares of Select Water Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $55,229.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,936 shares in the company, valued at $825,049.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Brian Szymanski sold 6,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $55,229.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,049.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nick L. Swyka sold 9,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $77,026.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 272,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,797. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,932 shares of company stock valued at $529,310. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Select Water Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Select Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Select Water Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Select Water Solutions in the third quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new stake in Select Water Solutions during the third quarter valued at $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Select Water Solutions Company Profile

Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

Featured Articles

