Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Up 0.9%

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.41 and last traded at $10.29. 10,681,863 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 42,863,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
RIVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RIVN
Rivian Automotive Price Performance
Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 53.55% and a negative net margin of 111.09%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $47,725.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,133.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $47,725.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,133.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kjell Gruner sold 19,935 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $255,367.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 407,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,223,751.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,306 shares of company stock valued at $717,274. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rivian Automotive
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Rivian Automotive by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 97,071,739 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $2,277,304,000 after purchasing an additional 25,550,489 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 714.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 25,301,005 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $277,046,000 after acquiring an additional 22,194,018 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,521.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,327,941 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $69,291,000 after acquiring an additional 5,937,605 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $129,427,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,313,245 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,602,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.
About Rivian Automotive
Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rivian Automotive
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- The Real Reason Michael Burry is Buying Physical Gold
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Investing in 5G Stocks: Still an Opportunity
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Cisco Systems Rebound is On: Double-Digit Upside to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.