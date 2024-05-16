ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK) Shares Down 4.1%

Shares of ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) fell 4.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.73 and last traded at $3.76. 181,728 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 693,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ProKidney in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

ProKidney Trading Down 3.3 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.74. The company has a market cap of $869.20 million, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 0.78.

ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.10. On average, equities analysts forecast that ProKidney Corp. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ProKidney

In other ProKidney news, SVP Darin J. Weber sold 17,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $43,095.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 172,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Darin J. Weber sold 16,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $41,259.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 155,194 shares in the company, valued at $389,536.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Darin J. Weber sold 17,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $43,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 172,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 118,879 shares of company stock worth $232,392. Company insiders own 44.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in ProKidney in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProKidney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ProKidney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProKidney by 10,984.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 113,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 112,264 shares in the last quarter. 51.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ProKidney

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for REACT in patients with congenital anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease.

Further Reading

