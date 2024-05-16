DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPSI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPSI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the April 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

DecisionPoint Systems Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of DecisionPoint Systems stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.06. 47,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,067. DecisionPoint Systems has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $10.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $77.26 million, a PE ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 1.95.

DecisionPoint Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:DPSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.80 million. DecisionPoint Systems had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 15.35%. Equities research analysts predict that DecisionPoint Systems will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About DecisionPoint Systems

DecisionPoint Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, consults, and implements mobility-first enterprise solutions and retail solutions centered on point-of-sale systems and services. It provides managed and professional services that enable its customers to implement and manage complex projects; and designs, deploys, and supports mobile computing systems that enable customers to access employers' data networks.

