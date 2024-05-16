Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Purchased by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Moderna were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Moderna by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,440,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 402.2% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 13,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 11,080 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Moderna by 193.1% during the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 7,453 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Moderna

In other Moderna news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total value of $63,361.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,235.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total transaction of $63,361.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,235.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 647 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total value of $61,186.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,300 shares in the company, valued at $406,651. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,209 shares of company stock valued at $16,678,621 over the last 90 days. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna Price Performance

MRNA stock traded up $1.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $130.84. The company had a trading volume of 729,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,048,827. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $142.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.51 and a 200 day moving average of $96.91.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.59) by $0.52. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 115.82%. The firm had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.46.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

