Moran Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,565 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CSGP. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 1,393.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 11,373 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 37.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 739,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,877,000 after buying an additional 200,183 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in CoStar Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 59,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after acquiring an additional 18,442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSGP has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research started coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on CoStar Group from $96.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.46.

CoStar Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $88.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,039. The company has a market capitalization of $36.08 billion, a PE ratio of 121.21, a PEG ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.84. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.35 and a fifty-two week high of $100.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 9.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.08.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $656.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.27 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 11.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total value of $352,146.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,938,942.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $11,366,580.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 303,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,099,448.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total value of $352,146.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,938,942.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.