Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Takes $253,000 Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,968 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 213.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 41,557 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 28,301 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new position in Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at $2,365,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Garmin by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,389 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,191,000 after buying an additional 37,532 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter worth $8,691,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,041 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after acquiring an additional 6,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total transaction of $217,656.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,379,016.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 5,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total value of $708,727.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,085,241.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total transaction of $217,656.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,379,016.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,476 shares of company stock worth $14,166,944 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on GRMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Garmin from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Garmin

Garmin Stock Performance

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $171.24 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.93. The stock has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.99. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $99.61 and a 1 year high of $171.24.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 24.96%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.18%.

Garmin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.