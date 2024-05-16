Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,673,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,177,000 after purchasing an additional 341,019 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,352,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,544,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,431,000. ESL Trust Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 1,023,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,373,000 after buying an additional 20,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wright Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,341,000.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of FALN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.57. The stock had a trading volume of 74,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,054. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.12 and a fifty-two week high of $26.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.25.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.133 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

