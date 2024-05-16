Westpac Banking Corp Boosts Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Biogen were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Biogen during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Biogen by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 262 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.23, for a total value of $57,962.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,929.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 463 shares of company stock worth $101,701. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Biogen stock traded down $5.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $229.58. The stock had a trading volume of 167,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,718. The business has a fifty day moving average of $212.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.34. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.44 and a fifty-two week high of $319.76. The firm has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 14.83%. Biogen’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BIIB shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $333.00 to $316.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut their price objective on Biogen from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Biogen from $250.00 to $214.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $311.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.46.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

