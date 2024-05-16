Westpac Banking Corp Takes $413,000 Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 848 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.40.

Insider Transactions at Exact Sciences

In related news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $66,358.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,406,967. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $66,358.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,658 shares in the company, valued at $4,406,967. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director D Scott Coward sold 706 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $43,419.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,652,003. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,204 shares of company stock worth $3,001,775. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exact Sciences Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ EXAS traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 539,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,421,217. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of -40.41 and a beta of 1.26. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $52.25 and a 1-year high of $100.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.36.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $646.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.83 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 9.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.12%. Exact Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

