1,570 Shares in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Bought by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,570 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Dover by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Dover by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 557,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,612,000 after acquiring an additional 29,096 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC increased its position in Dover by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 202,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,145,000 after acquiring an additional 53,273 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Dover by 15.6% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Dover by 112.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $3,001,014.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,897,406.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $3,001,014.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,897,406.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $1,060,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,164,699.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,910 shares of company stock worth $4,318,059. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dover Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:DOV opened at $185.31 on Thursday. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $127.25 and a 1-year high of $186.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $176.22 and a 200 day moving average of $158.59. The firm has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.07. Dover had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.75.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

