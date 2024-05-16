Westpac Banking Corp Raises Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 133.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.9% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 182.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 53,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 34,651 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Bode LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Insider Activity

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Patricia A. Little sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $1,511,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,997.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Patricia A. Little sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $1,511,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,997.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $539,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,738. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,458 shares of company stock worth $2,386,114. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

Shares of MKC stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.36. The company had a trading volume of 62,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,946,675. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $59.13 and a 52 week high of $94.39.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on MKC shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Argus upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Consumer Edge cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MKC

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.