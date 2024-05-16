Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $395,789,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,383,143 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $379,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,694 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,069,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $273,765,000 after purchasing an additional 102,420 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 16.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,732,321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $229,203,000 after purchasing an additional 247,250 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 3.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,688,735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $223,437,000 after buying an additional 60,158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total value of $657,384.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,369.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

NYSE KEYS traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $155.46. The stock had a trading volume of 83,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,182. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.97 and its 200 day moving average is $148.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.06. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.57 and a twelve month high of $172.72.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 26.84%. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on KEYS shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $184.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.63.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

