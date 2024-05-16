2,998 Shares in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Acquired by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 5.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,352,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,243,000 after acquiring an additional 65,596 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter valued at $569,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth $11,639,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 25,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 12,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.59, for a total value of $4,955,002.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,152,389.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.59, for a total value of $4,955,002.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,152,389.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 8,022 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $788,963.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,337,064 shares in the company, valued at $131,500,244.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 793,702 shares of company stock valued at $72,304,567 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Cloudflare from $88.00 to $76.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. DZ Bank upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.87.

Cloudflare Price Performance

NYSE:NET traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.78. 640,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,841,289. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.42. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.25 and a 1-year high of $116.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a PE ratio of -140.08 and a beta of 1.15.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

See Also

