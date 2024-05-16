scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.09, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $6.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.50 million. scPharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 97.18% and a negative net margin of 403.22%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share.

scPharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SCPH stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $4.60. 8,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,461. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.39. The stock has a market cap of $165.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.09. scPharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 7.08 and a quick ratio of 6.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday.

scPharmaceuticals Company Profile

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. Its lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through an on-body infusor for treatment of congestion due to fluid overload in adults with chronic heart failure and kidney disease, as well as consists of subcutaneous loop diuretic that delivers IV equivalent diuresis at home; and FUROSCIX On-Body Infusor, a drug-device combination product consisting of FUROSCIX.

