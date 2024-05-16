Westpac Banking Corp Has $530,000 Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,422 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MOS traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,850,719. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.15 and a 200 day moving average of $32.78. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $27.83 and a one year high of $42.81.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.74%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MOS. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Mosaic from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Mosaic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Mosaic from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.36.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

