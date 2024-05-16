Westpac Banking Corp Has $444,000 Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PH. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $310,208,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,689,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,437,096,000 after buying an additional 324,063 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 65,634.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 219,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,149,000 after purchasing an additional 219,220 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 52.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 506,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,255,000 after acquiring an additional 173,323 shares during the period. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,601,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total transaction of $306,872.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,989.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total value of $306,872.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,989.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $588.00 to $629.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $611.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $548.53.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PH

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of PH traded down $10.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $543.15. The company had a trading volume of 100,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $69.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $548.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $493.40. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $319.14 and a 52 week high of $570.15.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.10 by $0.41. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.79 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 30.73%.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.