WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM) Hits New 12-Month High at $55.89

WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $55.89 and last traded at $55.89, with a volume of 1339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.64.

WisdomTree International Equity Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $584.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree International Equity Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,196,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 763,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,902,000 after acquiring an additional 47,869 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 384,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,095,000 after acquiring an additional 20,986 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 66,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 20,810 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 19,232 shares during the period.

WisdomTree International Equity Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree International Equity Fund (DWM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree International Equity index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of dividend-paying companies in developed markets excluding Canada and the US. DWM was launched on Jun 16, 2006 and is managed by WisdomTree.

