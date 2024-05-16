Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Gap Up to $7.96

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.96, but opened at $9.47. Beyond Meat shares last traded at $8.81, with a volume of 3,742,075 shares.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $5.56.

Beyond Meat Stock Down 4.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $498.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.64.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $75.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.92) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Olympiad Research LP boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 30,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Beyond Meat by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 31,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.48% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a plant-based meat company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club stores, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

