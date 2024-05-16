Vinyl Group Ltd (ASX:VNL) Insider Sells A$58,083.26 in Stock

Vinyl Group Ltd (ASX:VNL – Get Free Report) insider Robert (Ken) Gaunt sold 377,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.15 ($0.10), for a total transaction of A$58,083.26 ($38,465.73).

Vinyl Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a music company in Australia. It operates an online platform to hold official music metadata and to develop a repository of music-related information. The company was formerly known as Jaxsta Limited and changed its name to Vinyl Group Ltd in December 2023.

