Ieq Capital LLC Has $819,000 Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.6% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 35,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 57,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.4% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 26,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.4% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 18,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FITB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.50 to $39.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other news, COO James C. Leonard sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $971,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 229,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,407,751.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO James C. Leonard sold 26,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $971,490.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 229,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,407,751.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kala Gibson sold 14,857 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $540,497.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,981.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,857 shares of company stock worth $1,787,638. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

FITB stock opened at $38.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.53. The company has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.24. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.49 and a 52-week high of $39.14.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

