Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a growth of 56.5% from the March 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 144.0 days.

Bitcoin Group Stock Up 5.4 %

Bitcoin Group stock opened at $58.40 on Monday. Bitcoin Group has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $59.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.16 and its 200-day moving average is $38.51.

Bitcoin Group Company Profile

Bitcoin Group SE, an investment holding company, engages in the cryptocurrency and blockchain businesses worldwide. The company operates a trading platform for the digital currency bitcoin under the Bitcoin.de. It also provides financial services. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Herford, Germany.

