Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a growth of 56.5% from the March 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 144.0 days.
Bitcoin Group Stock Up 5.4 %
Bitcoin Group stock opened at $58.40 on Monday. Bitcoin Group has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $59.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.16 and its 200-day moving average is $38.51.
Bitcoin Group Company Profile
