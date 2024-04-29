Moon Tropica (CAH) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $57.61 Million

Moon Tropica (CAH) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. In the last seven days, Moon Tropica has traded down 23.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Moon Tropica token can now be purchased for approximately $23.55 or 0.00037667 BTC on exchanges. Moon Tropica has a total market capitalization of $57.61 million and $359,768.90 worth of Moon Tropica was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinBR (BTCBR) traded up 142,040,048.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Moon Tropica Token Profile

Moon Tropica launched on December 11th, 2022. Moon Tropica’s total supply is 3,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,446,502 tokens. Moon Tropica’s official message board is blog.moontropica.com. Moon Tropica’s official Twitter account is @moontropica. The official website for Moon Tropica is moontropica.com.

Buying and Selling Moon Tropica

According to CryptoCompare, “Moon Tropica (CAH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Moon Tropica has a current supply of 3,500,000 with 2,236,269 in circulation. The last known price of Moon Tropica is 24.01946323 USD and is up 6.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $318,588.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://moontropica.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moon Tropica directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moon Tropica should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moon Tropica using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

