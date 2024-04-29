Bitcoin (BTC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $890.07 Million

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2024

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. Over the last week, Bitcoin has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $62,520.12 on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $1,231.13 billion and approximately $890.07 million worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

  • Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $454.70 or 0.00727287 BTC.
  • Arweave (AR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.90 or 0.00055822 BTC.
  • Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.77 or 0.00103605 BTC.
  • eCash (XEC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
  • Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000331 BTC.

About Bitcoin

Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,691,731 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or GDAX.

BTC/USD price chart by TradingView

