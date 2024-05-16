Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Up 1.5%

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) was up 1.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.77 and last traded at $31.73. Approximately 10,191,494 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 47,962,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Intel from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on Intel from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.58.

Get Intel alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Intel

Intel Trading Up 2.4 %

Intel Announces Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of $136.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,340.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intel

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.