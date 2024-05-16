Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Down 3.7%

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) was down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.77 and last traded at $27.08. Approximately 1,899,941 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 6,616,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.11.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UPST shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Upstart from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America started coverage on Upstart in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Upstart in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.78.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.28.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.05. Upstart had a negative net margin of 32.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.89%. The company had revenue of $140.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.28 million. On average, analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Upstart news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $27,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 400,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,014,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $46,631.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,377.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $27,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 400,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,014,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,419 shares of company stock worth $1,716,432 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UPST. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter worth $19,017,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,332,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 3,532.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 329,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,473,000 after purchasing an additional 320,663 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Upstart by 121.9% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 508,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,500,000 after purchasing an additional 279,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Upstart by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,013,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,589,000 after buying an additional 157,719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

