SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Hits $0.87

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for approximately $0.87 or 0.00001393 BTC on major exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $871.08 million and approximately $73.96 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00008464 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00011295 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62,515.60 or 0.99992781 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00012186 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00012156 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000082 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.09 or 0.00104112 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000057 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,401,796,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,401,796,166.0050192 with 1,282,094,972.153369 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.88047865 USD and is down -3.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 250 active market(s) with $68,894,326.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.