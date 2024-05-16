Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Insider Sells $130,000.00 in Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) insider Patrick Harrison Carroll sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 173,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

HIMS opened at $13.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -1,381.00 and a beta of 0.97. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $17.16.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.37 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. Hims & Hers Health’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,310,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,379,000 after purchasing an additional 136,907 shares during the last quarter. Forerunner Ventures Management LLC purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter worth about $86,836,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Hims & Hers Health by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,147,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,117,000 after buying an additional 193,507 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Hims & Hers Health by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,294,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,523,000 after buying an additional 22,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Hims & Hers Health by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,032,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,494,000 after buying an additional 287,552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HIMS. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.08.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

