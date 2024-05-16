Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Plans $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th.

Highwoods Properties has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years. Highwoods Properties has a payout ratio of 400.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Highwoods Properties to earn $3.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.5%.

Highwoods Properties Stock Performance

Shares of HIW stock opened at $27.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.39 and a 200-day moving average of $23.07. Highwoods Properties has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $28.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HIW. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Highwoods Properties from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Highwoods Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

