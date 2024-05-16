Insider Selling: Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Director Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $140,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,525.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Essent Group stock opened at $56.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.57 and its 200 day moving average is $52.99. Essent Group Ltd. has a one year low of $43.27 and a one year high of $59.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.05.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.14. Essent Group had a net margin of 61.40% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $298.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 16.94%.

ESNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Essent Group from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.75.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essent Group during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Essent Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

