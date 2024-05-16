FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Director Dennis Thomas St Sells 2,000 Shares

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) Director Dennis Thomas St sold 2,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total value of $112,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,266.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

FormFactor Stock Performance

Shares of FORM stock opened at $54.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.52 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.75 and a 12 month high of $57.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in FormFactor by 368.7% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 83,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 65,889 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 166,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,954,000 after buying an additional 92,405 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor in the 4th quarter valued at $15,484,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 240.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 23,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 16,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in FormFactor by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,759,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $341,007,000 after acquiring an additional 224,599 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on FORM. TheStreet raised FormFactor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of FormFactor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FormFactor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.30.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

