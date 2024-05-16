Moorhead John Sells 2,500 Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Stock

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) Director Moorhead John sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total transaction of $96,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,768 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,417.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRK opened at $37.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $852.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of -0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.14 and a twelve month high of $42.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 24.54%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMRK. DA Davidson upped their price target on A-Mark Precious Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com cut A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley lowered shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities cut shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Northland Capmk lowered shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, A-Mark Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 384,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,286,000 after purchasing an additional 126,385 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 80.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 206,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,056,000 after buying an additional 91,961 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the third quarter worth about $587,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the third quarter worth about $1,176,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,032,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,296,000 after acquiring an additional 6,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

