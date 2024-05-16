Insider Selling: Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Director Sells $118,978.74 in Stock

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) Director Nina Richardson sold 5,578 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $118,978.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,463.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Resideo Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE REZI opened at $22.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.13. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.19 and a 52 week high of $23.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Resideo Technologies

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REZI. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 235,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 9,085 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 13.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $298,000. Nilsine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $1,376,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

Further Reading

